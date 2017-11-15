AT&T Nationwide Outage Repaired

An AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T truck July 25, 2006, in Park Ridge, Illinois.

AT&T customers nationwide reported cellphone outages Wednesday evening.

Users started posting on social media claiming they could not place any calls.

AT&T quickly responded on twitter, telling users to "restart your device - that should resolve the issue."

Even after the advice from AT&T, some users claimed that did not help. Some users said "disabling LTE" and entering the phone into airplane mode for 10 seconds was the only thing that would resolve the problem.

AT&T then sent out a follow up tweet saying "please restart your device, this might be required multiple times"

Just after 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday NBC got a notification from AT&T that the issue had been resolved and service should be back to normal.



While the outage was on going, it appeared to be hitting users nationwide, but now impacting every AT&T user.

NBC 5 reached out to AT&T about the issue. Before the problem was resolved, a company spokesperson said they are aware of the problem and are looking into it.

