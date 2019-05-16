AAA Reports Gas Prices Down in Texas, But That Could Change

AAA Gas Watch says every Texas city surveyed is paying less for gasoline this year than the same time last year.

AAA reports the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, that price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

"Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.76 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.41 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86, which is two cents less than this day last week and four cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year," AAA said.

Though the price is generally lower now, AAA said market analysts warn gas prices could climb in the coming weeks due to Chinese tariffs, warmer weather, a major draw in gasoline stock levels, a spike in demand or the volume of Memorial Day weekend travel.

"Drivers in every city across Texas, surveyed by AAA, are paying less for a gallon of gasoline compared to one year ago," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. "However, market analysts caution the recent drop in prices may only be temporary. A spike in demand for retail gasoline could force prices to jump higher as millions are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, among other factors."

Gas prices are decreasing despite the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest reports which show an increase in demand to summer-like levels and a decrease in gasoline stocks. The move to cheaper gas prices indicates that demand and supply are potentially leveling out.

This is the first time in three months that gas prices have shown consistent signs of declining, AAA said.