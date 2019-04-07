American Airlines is extending cancellations into June as the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft stays grounded.
The Fort Worth-based airline said in late March it would cancel about 90 flights each day until its 24 MAX aircraft are given the green light from federal transportation authorities. It announced Sunday cancellations would continue through June 5.
It said approval would come from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation, the National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as well as Boeing.
"Proactively canceling these flights, we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and rebooking options," AA said in a statement.
AA said its reservations team will be contacting customers affected by the cancellations through email or phone.
Boeing, which plans to cut MAX production in mid-April, says it hopes to have a software fix for the 737 MAX in the coming weeks that it will submit to the FAA and international regulators for approval.
