In this March 14, 2019, file photo, two grounded American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 are seen parked at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the entire United States Boeing 737 Max fleet.

American Airlines is extending cancellations into June as the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft stays grounded.

The Fort Worth-based airline said in late March it would cancel about 90 flights each day until its 24 MAX aircraft are given the green light from federal transportation authorities. It announced Sunday cancellations would continue through June 5.

It said approval would come from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation, the National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as well as Boeing.

"Proactively canceling these flights, we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and rebooking options," AA said in a statement.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

AA said its reservations team will be contacting customers affected by the cancellations through email or phone.

Boeing, which plans to cut MAX production in mid-April, says it hopes to have a software fix for the 737 MAX in the coming weeks that it will submit to the FAA and international regulators for approval.

For the latest information about the MAX 8 aircraft at American Airlines, click here.