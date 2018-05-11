As more and more consumers turn to online shopping, a growing number of major retailers are filing for bankruptcy and closing stores nationwide.

Some call it the "retail apocalypse."

One name on that list is Gander Mountain. The longtime outdoor outfitter went out of business in 2017.

But now, just one year later, the company is making a comeback of sorts.

After Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy, another company called Camping World swooped in and acquired it.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis is known for resurrecting failing businesses. It's what he does on his hit CNBC series "Profit."

He saw value in reopening Gander stores in specific markets and has begun doing so under the rebranded name Gander Outdoors.

One of the stores opened this week in Fort Worth. It's one of four locations currently planned for Texas.



"It was important to me to bring the Gander Outdoors back to the wonderful community of Fort Worth because the employees were top notch and the store was a great performer," Lemonis said in a statement.



Gander Outdoors Fort Worth will celebrate its Grand Opening Saturday, May 11 starting at 9 a.m. The store will serve free coffee and pastries in the morning and host a variety of family activities.

The store is located 6001 Quebec Street, just off of West Loop 820.

