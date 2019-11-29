Black Friday's Over, Now It's Small Business Saturday

Smaller, locally-owned stores are promoting Small Business Saturday as a way to fight back against the success of Black Friday with bigger retailers.

In Hurst, the owner of Multiverse Comics, Collectibles and Games has watched the crowds swarm nearby Northeast Mall, lured by Black Friday bargains.

"Historically it's not been a big deal for us," Harvey Moreno said. "People like to go to the bigger chains."

Moreno opened a new location on Melbourne Road a few months ago. Here, Black Friday wasn't exactly bustling.

It’s hard to compete with the big advertising budgets of the large retailers, he said.

"You've got a much wider arsenal of tools at your hand," Moreno said. "You've got more money for marketing and stuff like that. Around here it can be tough."

But smaller business owners like Moreno hope to fight back with their own promotion called "Small Business Saturday."

"Small Business Saturday is a day for people to celebrate the local ma- and pa-type shops," he said. “We do anticipate some good stuff with that one."

On Saturday, he'll offer his best deals to lure customers -- and remind them locally owned businesses need love too.

"Here, you're not buying my Lexus," he said. "You're not paying for my next summer home, field trip, vacation. I don't know if I've ever had one. You're putting new socks on my 19-month-old daughter."

Small Business Saturday is sponsored by American Express.

Since it started during the recession 10-years-ago, Americans have spent more than $100 billion on Small Business Saturdays, the credit card company said.

For every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local economy, they said.