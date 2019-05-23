North Texas drivers scrambled to fill their tanks after Hurricane Harvey led to a drop in refinery production in the summer of 2017. (Published May 23, 2019)

Four North Texas gas stations are the latest to be investigated by the state for price gouging in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Fears of a gas shortage in the weeks following the devastating 2017 storm led to long lines and higher prices across Texas. During that time, the Texas attorney general's office asked people to take pictures and report evidence of price gouging.

In a news release, Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said customers were charged $3.99 or more per gallon of gas at the following stations:

Rush 24/7, 2410 S.Hampton Road, Dallas

Hans Texaco, 12920 Preston Road, Dallas

Hans Chevron, 2590 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington

B Z Star, Inc., 3020 Big Town Boulevard, Mesquite

The release said the gas stations signed agreements promising to reimburse customers who claimed to be victims of price gouging. Claim forms must be submitted by June 30, 2019 for each station, with the exception of a July 31 deadline for the B Z Star station in Mesquite.

A number of gas stations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been named in suits brought by Paxton's office and ordered to pay refunds. The state's Consumer Protection Division said it finalized 61 Harvey-related price gouging settlements totaling $301,801 across Texas.

Investigations into reports of price gouging remain ongoing, the release said.

Anyone who thinks they've been scammed or price gouged by any business call the attorney general's Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 800-621-0508, email consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov, or file a complaint online here.