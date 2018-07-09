1,000 New Homes Coming to Mesquite

People looking to buy homes in North Texas are now finding more options in Mesquite. Together, the new developments of Hagan Hill and Ridge Ranch will add more than 1,000 homes to the city. The new construction is a welcome sight for some residents wanting to stay local. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Two developments in the works east of Interstate 635 are expected to add more than 1,000 new homes to Mesquite.

Jeff Massey knows Mesquite well. For a dozen years, he's lived on 10 acres on the north end of Interstate 20 in Lawson. It’s a quiet lot that is also home to goats and chickens.

"I think it's good to not quite be out on the country, kind of half and half. Actually, we're in the country, but we're in the city also,” Massey said.

In the last year and a half, he started to see city development creep closer in the form of new home construction on the south side of I-20 at Lumley. It’s growth he’s in favor of.

Four More Boys Rescued From Thai Cave

A dozen boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game, only for the cave to flood. Rescuers have mounted a daring underwater rescue. (Published Monday, July 9, 2018)

David Anchundia is the community manager for Bloomfield Homes at Hagan Hill, a development catering to Mesquite home buyers looking to upgrade. Homes start at 2,600 square feet and range from $290,000 to about $400,000.

"It's a great market. The city has been great to work with, they're excited for us to be here. I think there's a great opportunity for those that are looking to stay within the area,” Anchundia said.

Once finished, the community will include 218 homes and likely a new school. The district purchased land for future construction. So far, only the first phase of homes is complete.

Video Girl Hit in Face by Shrapnel After Shooting at FW Home

"We knew that we would have some success but we didn't expect they type of success we had, we sold our first phase within 6 to 7 months,” Anchundia said.

He said 85 percent of current homeowners at Hagan Hill were already local.

"Families that had a home to sell while they were building their home here, their homes sold within 30 days,” Anchundia said.

Chicago Expressway Shut Down as Hundreds Protest City Violence

Crowds chanted “shut it down right now” as they marched down one of Chicago's busiest expressways on Saturday. (Published Saturday, July 7, 2018)

A couple miles up the road, in a sunflower field, the company is getting ready to offer another community - one targeting more first-time buyers.

Ridge Ranch at Lawson and Cartwright will have about 800 homes, with a variety of lot sizes. Sales for it open within 60 days.

For people living nearby, there’s been mixed reaction. Some told us they’re sad to see empty lots fill up, but understand that change was bound to happen. Others fear the financial impact.

"The ones that have been here longer and they had a lot of land, it kind of bothered them because the taxes might go up,” Massey said.

Still, he sees it as a good thing and hopes the growth might bring with it new benefits.

"More places to go eat, so we don't have to go so far. Maybe close grocery stores, clothing stores,” he said.

So country living, might not feel so far removed.