South Dallas Educator Uses Community Outreach as Teaching Tool

Dr. Terry Flowers is the Perot Family Headmaster at St Philips School in South Dallas.

For more than 30 years, Flowers has dedicated his life to transforming a small Episcopal school into not just a thriving educational destination, but a facility to enrich the community as well.

Professional athletes like Spud Webb, Chris Bosh and Broadway performer Amber Pickens have all passed through the hall of St. Philips School and Community Center.

For Flowers, it's about more than leaving and getting a great job or becoming famous, it's about becoming a good person and being a good role model when it comes to the Black experience.

"Our entire curriculum revolves around helping children to identify a connection with who they are who’s they are so that they are able to utilize their talent and skills to be part of humanity," Flowers said.

St. Philip's School and Community Center

The goal at the school and community center is to mold whole human beings who know they have a place in society and a responsibility as well.

"The intent is for children to acknowledge that God placed us all here for a reason and that’s to serve him. and we can serve God by serving others. and we can put ourselves in a better situation to do so if we advance ourselves academically, spiritually, physically and at St. Philips, our students have those services being extended daily. They have the opportunity to engage in those services," Flowers said.

St. Philip's School and Community Center

Flowers said attention to diversity, equity and inclusion isn’t just something they do, but it’s something they live.

“It’s the St. Philip’s Experience helping people reach their destiny,” Flowers said.

Part of that experience is the Destiny Award Luncheon. Each year, the school welcomes a high-profile keynote speaker for a conversation. 2020’s event was headlined by a conversation with award-winning actress, Taraji P. Henson. This year, the 21st Annual Destiny Luncheon, will be headlined virtually by Pulitzer Prize and National Humanities Medal-winning author Isabel Wilkerson on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Even after his time at St. Philips School and Community Center is done, he will have left an impact. Specifically, with the St. Philip’s Creed he wrote, and every student has memorized.

St. Philip's Creed

Look at me. I am more than what you see.

Destiny is mine! If it is to be, it's up to me.

Society will condemn, but only I determine my path.

My people have suffered and died for my chance to read and do math.

Just as sacrifices were made to make my future bright,

It is my responsibility to do things that are right.

I must start today to pave the way.

The community and the world need my contributions.

In success, I will not stray.

The bias, the rumors, nor the stereotypes will hinder my growth;

I claim dignity and prosperity. My God promises both.

Look at me! I am sharp, empowered, talented and proud without limit.

I will use my education to explore new heights.

The sky is the limit, if I just put my mind in it.

When I say, "stick it out," I don't mean a hand.

I will persevere to play my role in God's omniscient plan.

I will live by "put ups, not put downs" for my sister and my brother.

I care for you; I respect you.

If I don't, why should another?

Success is my right - failure my option. I have the voice.

The consequences I will accept, for I made the choice.

Look at me! Great things lie ahead.

Judge me not by what you've been told,

But by what's in my head.