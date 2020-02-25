Founder of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre Ann Williams

dallas black dance theatre

During Black History Month, NBC 5 is taking a closer look at the men and women who broke barriers and the people shaping the future for North Texas.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre has been a landmark in the community since it opened in 1976, thanks to founder Ann Williams.

It didn’t start as a big dance company though. Williams directed the theatre from a community-based organization with semi-professional dancers to a professional dance company.

They have performed in 31 states, 15 countries and on five continents.

She is also a founding member of the Dance Council of North Texas, the Advisory Board of the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and the International Association of Blacks in Dance.

Williams has been honored with many awards in her life for her commitment to the arts.

According to the Dallas Black Dance Theatre website, she is a member of several national and international service organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Trinity Chapter–The Links, Inc., The Society, Inc.–Dallas Chapter, Charter 100, Dallas Chapter Associates of Jack and Jill of America, Lifetime member of NAACP, The Dallas Holidays Bridge Group, Bridge Interest Group, and the 13 Hearts Bridge Club.

