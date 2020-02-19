Fort Worth

Fort Worth Pastor, Civil Rights Activist Nehemiah Davis

During Black History Month, NBC 5 is taking a closer look at the men and women who broke barriers and the people shaping the future for North Texas.

By Laura Harris

Nehemiah Davis poses for a portrait
NBC5

Dr. Nehemiah Davis was known as not only a civil rights activist, but also a longtime faith leader in the Fort Worth community.

He died in 2017 at the age of 91, but his legacy lives on in many ways.

In his early years, he would receive degrees in divinity and religious education. From there, Davis would live his life for the Lord and community.

He was pastor at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church on Evans Avenue in Fort Worth. Davis was there for more than five decades. People who knew him best said he set an example of how to live a life of service at church and beyond. A true pillar in his community.

At the time of Davis’ passing, his longtime friend and retired District Judge L. Clifford Harris talked about the lasting mark he would leave on North Texas.

"He has been part of the effort to bring about many of those changes," Davis said. "He was active in trying to look out for the general welfare of the community and trying to make life better for people, not just in coming to church, but better in their daily lives."

Davis was inducted into the Religious Hall of Fame in Dallas leaving behind a legacy of courage and counsel.

Fort Worthblack history month
