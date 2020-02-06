Dallas

Dallas-Born Actress Regina Taylor Brings Black History to Life on Stage and Screen

During Black History Month, NBC 5 is taking a closer look at the men and women who broke barriers and the people shaping the future for North Texas

By Laura Harris

Actress Regina Taylor poses for photos during the 1st Annual Common Ground Foundation Gala at Hotel InterContinental in Chicago, Illinois on APR 16, 2011.
Getty Images

Regina Taylor wears many hats. She is a director, an actress, a playwright and so much more.

Taylor graduated from Pinkston High School in Dallas.

She has had several acting roles on the small and big screen, including Dr. Hannah Moshay on NBC’s "The Blacklist," Greta on ABC’s "Grey’s Anatomy" and a role alongside Samuel Jackson in "The Negotiator."

Taylor is also known for her ability to bring black history to life. She wrote and directed a film detailing the life of businesswoman and hair care creator Madam C.J. Walker in 2005.

She is also responsible for "Magnolia," a play set in Atlanta in 1963 during desegregation.

Taylor is also a member of the first Greek-lettered sorority established by African-American women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

