Arlington Teacher Creates Rap to Teach Students Black History

During Black History Month, NBC 5 is taking a closer look at the men and women who broke barriers and the people shaping the future for North Texas.

By Laura Harris

NBC 5 News

Antonio Young used to be a newspaper reporter, but he turned educator as he wanted to change the lives of young people.

He currently teaches sixth grade at Dunn Elementary School in Arlington.

Young saw a need. He wanted his students to not only learn about black history, but retain the information they were learning about people who have shaped history.

That’s where his “Our Truth, Our Treasure” rap and music video came into play.

The students and Young changed the lyrics to rapper Yo Gotti’s song “Five Star.”

“The song sheds light on African American pioneers who are rarely talked about,” Young said. “My students did a great job helping me create the video.”

The video, that has been posted to social media by Arlington ISD, is complete with choreography and props!

