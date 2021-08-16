Your 2021 First Day of School Pictures

It's back-to-school season in North Texan and NBC 5 viewers are showing how their families are ready for the first day of class. Do you have a picture you'd like to share? Email us at iSee@nbcdfw.com.

65 photos
1/65
2/65
3/65
4/65
5/65
6/65
7/65
8/65
9/65
10/65
11/65
Abigail Tusant
12/65
Randal Glasgow
13/65
14/65
15/65
16/65
Tamara Mcmillian
17/65
18/65
Gary Garcia
19/65
20/65
21/65
22/65
Family VonBK
23/65
24/65
Ebony Thomas
25/65
Lindsey Naquin
26/65
Ashley Smith
27/65
Sharita Gowans
28/65
Stephanie Oconner
29/65
vicki preston
30/65
Gary Garcia
31/65
32/65
Abigail Tusant
33/65
Janet Diorio
34/65
Susan Wells
35/65
Patrick Williams
36/65
37/65
Gary Garcia
38/65
Denise Diorio
39/65
Gary Garcia
40/65
Randal Glasgow
41/65
Dianne Aynes
42/65
Margaret Boone
43/65
john and deanna beaty
44/65
Sandra Carter
45/65
Brenda Taylor
46/65
Tawana Toney
47/65
Tramaine Walls
48/65
Ashley Miles
49/65
Khawar Yunus
50/65
Erin Swain
51/65
Vanessa Manley
52/65
Adrienne Rickett
53/65
Be'stro McCoy
54/65
Nancy Martinez
55/65
Elizabeth Carter
56/65
57/65
Nancy Martinez
58/65
Elizabeth Bustamante
59/65
Nancy Martinez
60/65
Denise Devora-Gamboa
61/65
SouthSide B Liggs
62/65
Denise Devora-Gamboa
63/65
Shannon DeWolf
64/65
65/65
Daisha Pikes

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comeducationback to school

More Photo Galleries

Dog Days of Summer 2021 – Gallery II
Dog Days of Summer 2021 – Gallery II
Andrew Cuomo's Political Career in Photos
Andrew Cuomo's Political Career in Photos
Photos: Dixie Wildfire Becomes Second Largest in California History
Photos: Dixie Wildfire Becomes Second Largest in California History
Tokyo Olympic Medal Winners With Texas Ties
Tokyo Olympic Medal Winners With Texas Ties
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us