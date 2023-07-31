Women-owned business donates hundreds of school supplies to Dallas women's shelter

With the first day of school almost two weeks away or less for most of North Texas, a local business is making sure children in need are able to start the school year off right.

Allie + Bess, a Dallas-based and women-owned jewelry brand, recently held a school supply drive for Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support.

The duo collected hundreds of backpacks and school supplies for the children of women who live in the shelter, which houses families escaping domestic violence and helps them get back on their feet.

“As mothers, the mission of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support speaks to us,” said Bess Callarman, Co-Founder of Allie + Bess. “Philanthropy is in the Allie + Bess DNA. We hope that the school supply donations we give are able to provide happiness and support to the mothers and children in need.”

The supply drive was held as a pep rally to coincide with the launch of the brand's newest and largest collection to date -- a Game Day collection of colorful bracelets and necklaces to celebrate school spirit ahead of the fall. Customers were encouraged to bring items for the drive, which helped generate donations for the cause.

“We are thrilled for our customers to see our Game Day collection that we poured our hearts and souls into,” said Allie Wardlaw, Co-Founder of Allie + Bess. “A love of fashion is how Allie + Bess came alive. We are thrilled that our customers can showcase their own unique fashion and make their school spirit stackable using our necklaces and bracelets."