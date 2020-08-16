What to Expect as Dozens of School Districts Start Online or In-Person This Week

The first day of school is normally filled with excitement and a little anxiety.

Arlington ISD’s superintendent says he will "Zoom" in to online classes on Monday to welcome back students.

“It’s a little different, but the learning and the love that we have for our students doesn’t change,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said.

Arlington ISD is one of nearly 20 districts across North Texas starting the school year on Monday, either online, in-person or a combination of both.

Stephen Waddell is a University of North Texas professor and former teacher and education administrator.

“Make connections with your school, and start creating as normal situations for yourself and your kids,” he said.

His best advice for students: Stay engaged with teachers.

“For students and parents, frequently talk to your teachers, not just if there’s an online class scheduled,” Waddell said.

He said parents could also help kids do things to stay connected during virtual learning.

“It’ll be easier for individuals to deal with this if they think of their fellow people, and how they’re also supporting them," Waddell said. "I think when people do that, they feel better about themselves, and it’ll help us get through this in a much more positive way."

Arlington ISD’s superintendent said he knows there will be many changes in place on Monday. That’s why he’s encouraging all families to go to the district’s website to get the latest information.