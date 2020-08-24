What Does Online Learning Technology Look Like?

Virtual learning is well underway in many North Texas schools.

Districts have spent all summer transferring everything that happens in a classroom into the virtual realm.

But what does that look like?

A few school districts allowed us to get a sneak peek at the programs their using -- on both tablet and computers -- to get their students through this unprecedented semester.

Irving ISD

Districts like Irving ISD have spent the entire summer perfecting their online learning platforms.

"We've been preparing for this,” said Patricia Alvarado, director of Digital Learning and Learning Resources for Irving ISD. "I think it's been available for many years. And we just never really leveraged it the way we've had to by force.”

For students in most districts, it's as easy as one web link. In Irving, they just have to type in ‘learn.irvingisd.net’ on their web browser.

Once logged in, classes are laid out with picture icons.

"I can see my account, my courses. The dashboard gives me an overview," said Alvarado.

She showed us an example of a 5th grade classroom within the online learning management system. The teacher, Mr. Sanchez, is in the form of popular avatar creator, Bitmoji. As he sits in a bean bag chair, there are other objects decorating the classroom including personal photos and a banner for UNT.

Irving ISD

This isn't just a picture, though. Some objects in the classroom are clickable to things the students need, like the books sitting on a bookshelf behind the teacher.

"We don't want something that's so above the student's head that they get discouraged from using it," said Alvarado.

This screen shows all of the apps they need for class. Each one covers subjects like math, reading, science and art.

Irving ISD

"We also want the parents to know that we're there for their children, that we are responsible for educating them and we're trying everything that we can," said Alvarado.

Mesquite ISD

In Mesquite ISD, a big focus is on preparing teachers.

"One of the things we realized is that it wasn't just about the technology piece. It's what are the teachers putting in for our students in order for the lesson delivery to happen? But also for us to know that our students are understanding the material and really learning from it," said Cara Jackson, executive director of Instruction Technology for MISD.

She said a team of 30 people who spent the entire summer creating modules and training for teachers for their ‘Learn Anywhere’ online system.

Within the learning management system, pre-K through 2nd graders are using a program called SeeSaw.

"It's a program that's really easy to use," said Jackson. "Most of them can do that on their own which is great."

Mesquite ISD

Third through 12th graders are using Google Classroom.

"Through google classroom we use google meets for our synchronous instruction, so there's a place where the teacher can post that link for students to easily access," said Jackson. "Each child can have their own work and submit their work. The teacher grades it within google classroom."

The district also created a ‘Parent toolbox’ website as a one-stop shop for help.

"We're continuing to add to it as new little quirks come up with technology," Jackson said. "Please reach out to your campuses. Please reach out to the teachers and principals. They want to hear from you."

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD is using a system called "Power School". Like the other districts, their goal is also to utilize a platform that is easy to access and use.

"The more clicks you have to make the less engaged you’re going to be," said Shannon Trejo, Chief Academic Officer for DISD.

That's why this system has everything organized in a dashboard.

"Students can receive assignments here, submit assignments, they can complete assessments. There’s actually discussion boards," Trejo said, hovering her mouse over a simple set of tabs. "In the weekly lessons, teachers and students can actually access the power points that have embedded videos in them.”

Dallas ISD

Teachers also have the flexibility of creating a customizable Google website, which is what many instructors used during summertime instruction.

Others are using an app called Screencastify to pre-recorded lessons, with built-in interactive quiz questions and assignments.

At the end of the day, one of the goals for these districts is to take the pressure off the parents.

“We want to try to re-capture the responsibility of learning back to us back to the teacher,” Trejo said. “But we do have to partner with the parent so we do want to make it easy as possible.”