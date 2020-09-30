UNT Makes Changes to Spring Semester, No Spring Break

The University of North Texas is making changes to its spring calendar due to COVID-19. Most notably, the elimination of spring break.

UNT's President Neal Smatresk made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Spring break also involves crowded public transportation, airports and vacation spots, all of which dramatically increase risk during a global pandemic," Smatresk said in a letter to faculty, staff and students.

The spring semester will start on January 11.

UNT will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with a university holiday on Jan. 18.

The letter goes on to add "The semester will conclude one week early with the final class day scheduled for April 22 with April 23 set as a reading day. Finals will begin April 24 and conclude May 1. This shortened semester will eliminate the usual spring break in March, but we have designated Friday, April 2, as a no class day to give students a long weekend break in the middle of the semester."

"Like the countless other universities across the country who have made similar changes in recent weeks, we believe this is in the best interest of overall public health and social responsibility," said Smatresk.