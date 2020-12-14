Three Schools in Sanger ISD to Return to Virtual Learning Due to COVID-19

Three campuses in the Sanger Independent School District will go virtual through the end of the week after a spike in COVID-19 cases that resulted in a high number of students and staff members being forced to quarantine, according to a district letter.

Butterfield Elementary School, Chisholm Trail Elementary School and Clear Clear Intermediate School will close through Friday for deep cleaning, the letter says.

Sanger ISD's Sixth Grade Center, Sanger Middle School, Linda Tutt High School and Sanger High School will remain open for in-person instruction.

Back to School NBC 5 tracks how North Texas schools tackle the return to the classroom during a pandemic. Crowley ISD to Return to Virtual Learning Through Thanksgiving Due to COVID-19

Students and staff of the closed campuses will move to online learning starting Tuesday and will not miss any instructional time, the district said.

Curbside meals will be available to students from the three campuses at Sanger High School from 10-10:30 a.m.

Sanger High School and Sanger Middle School closed for two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving break due COVID-19. All other campuses in the district remained unimpacted by the November closure.