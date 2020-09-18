The Fort Worth ISD Board to Reconsider Extending Virtual Learning

On Friday, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education indicated they plan to reconsider an extension of virtual learning.

The board released its agenda for Tuesday's meeting, including "Discussion and Possible Action to Authorize Administration to Extend Back-to-School Transition Process by an Additional Four Weeks as Allowed by Texas Education Agency Guidelines, Thereby Extending Virtual Learning Through October 30th While Gradually Increasing and Staggering In-Person Learning on Campuses"

Earlier this week, the board voted down a plan to extend virtual learning four more weeks. The vote failed in a four to five vote, meaning in-person learning would begin on Oct. 5.

When NBC 5 asked the Fort Worth ISD about the upcoming agenda item, a spokesperson for the district said "The Board indicated to staff that they wanted to reconsider their vote (on that item) and the agenda posted reflects that.”

If the agenda item is approved on Tuesday, virtual learning would be extended through October 30, with in-person learning resuming on November 2.