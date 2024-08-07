When is Tax-Free Weekend in Texas and what qualifies?

The back-to-school shopping season is well underway, and shoppers can expect to save more this weekend with the state's annual sales tax holiday.

Texas law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks individually priced under $100 from sales tax during the holiday period -- meaning tax won't be charged on those items. Owned uniforms for school, nurses, police, fire, military, postal, and other careers are tax-free this weekend.

Rented uniforms are still taxable, and the tax break does not extend to some items, such as jewelry, purses, and luggage.

Qualifying items can be purchased in person from a store in Texas or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

Tax-free shopping begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and ends at midnight Sunday, Aug. 11.

Shoppers can expect to save about $8 for every $100 spent.

HOW TO STRETCH YOUR DOLLARS WHEN BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING

The Better Business Bureau said there are ways shoppers can save during tax-free weekends and beyond.

Check around your home, you would be surprised what supplies you already stashed away in closets and drawers.

At the checkout, ask about student discounts because there are often hidden discounts that aren't advertised.

Consider buying in bulk. All you need is one friend in the neighborhood who has a Sam's Club or Costco membership. Think about pooling your money and saving big. Laptops and electronics are often also cheaper at big box stores.