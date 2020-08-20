Texas Education Agency Announces Plan to Track COVID-19 in Public Schools

Starting in September, Texas public school districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases on their campuses to the state.

The Texas Education Agency announced it will partner with the Department of State Health Services to launch a tracking system.

DSHS will provide data on cases and outbreaks to the public.

“Data on the number of cases in schools is of paramount interest to parents, students, teachers, staff, public health experts, policymakers, and the larger community,” according to a statement released by the TEA.

The TEA has not finalized the reporting process, and it will work with superintendents to gather their input on the best way to collect case data.

Read the full statement from the TEA below: