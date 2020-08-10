School's About to Start, But Texas Isn't Tracking Coronavirus in the Classroom

With some Dallas-area school districts just days away from opening their doors for in-person classes, state officials are still trying to decide whether to collect data on the number of coronavirus cases at Texas public schools.

The Texas Education Agency -- the governing body for the state’s primary and secondary public schools -- and the Texas Department of State Health Services both said this week that they are in discussions to decide whether to collect COVID-19 case data from schools and provide that to the public.

Doing so would give a glimpse of how safely Texas and its school systems are managing the return to campus, an option that state leaders -- including Gov. Greg Abbott and education commissioner Mike Morath -- have demanded for families.

