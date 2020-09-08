education

School Lunch Plans for Virtual Learning Students

North Texas school districts have various plans in place to provide meals for students who are learning from home.

By Ben Russell

With tens of thousands of students participating in online learning for the foreseeable future, North Texas school districts have to get creative to provide meals for those students.

In the Dallas Independent School District, families can pick up five days of boxed meals every Thursday, starting this week, from their child’s school between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Guardians are expected to preorder those meals through the Dallas ISD website.

The Fort Worth ISD is offering curbside takeaway of its meals from the child’s school every Monday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon.

The DeSoto ISD will offer curbside takeaway of meals every Monday and Thursday this month, at the child’s school, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again in the afternoon between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Plans for other districts can be found here.

