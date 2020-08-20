School Districts Across North Texas Report Internet Connectivity Issues

Multiple school districts across North Texas reported problems with internet connections Thursday morning.
According to several tweets posted to official district accounts, the internet issues appeared to have been related to a problem with an outside vendor. Allen ISD tweeted the issue may stem from a severed fiber-optic line serving a region from Lewisville to McKinney.
Teachers and students may experience intermittent connectivity disruptions.
Meanwhile, some districts reported improvements in connectivity. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said its internet service has returned to normal.
The following independent school districts have reported connectivity problems as of this writing:
Allen
Richardson
Carrollton-Farmers Branch
Midlothian
Ennis
Crandall
Lovejoy
Frisco
