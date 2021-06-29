Registration Opens for 2021 Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

Registration is now open for the Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair, the annual event that provides families with essential supplies for a successful school year.

This year's fair, now in its 25th year, will take place Aug. 6 at Fair Park. Registration is mandatory with a deadline of July 30.

All families who wish to register must meet 2021 Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Similar to last year, this year's fair will offer drive-thru and walk-up options that include precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

“Having children is a blessing, but it’s also a challenge — and yes, having kids can be very expensive. Opportunities such as this fair can make a major difference when you’re just trying to put food on the table,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

To qualify for free school supplies, students must live in Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school. For Dallas ISD students, families must provide proof that the student attends a Dallas ISD school by providing a student ID number. For students who live in the city of Dallas but attend schools outside Dallas ISD, families must provide a valid photo ID, proof of residency and income verification.

After pre-registering online, families will receive a confirmation code to display to volunteers at the event to receive school supplies. Parents who are not able to attend can give their confirmation code to another individual to pick up the school supplies for their kids.

The drive-thru portion of the fair will be open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Walk-ups are available from 4–6 p.m.

This year's fair is aiming to distribute about 10,000 supply packs -- more than any previous year.

“This will be a great year for our kids. I’m confident of that,” Johnson said. “The pandemic has been extremely difficult for all of us, but especially for our little ones. I’ve got two little boys at home, and it has been a real challenge for them. But we’ve pushed through the worst of it, and we’re ready to get back to building for the future here in Dallas. And the future begins with preparing our kids for the next school year.”

ONLINE: Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair