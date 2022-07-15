Registration Ends Friday for Tarrant County Back to School Roundup

Register for the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup ends Friday.

Families can preregister now for Tarrant County's annual Back to School Roundup that provides free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades Pre-K through 12th who reside in Tarrant County and meet specific income requirements.

Supplies will be distributed on Aug. 5 at the Tarrant County College South Campus. Preregistered families will receive a voucher granting admission and guaranteeing free school supplies.

The county will also be offering backpacks, haircuts, health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, health and social resources, activities and games.

Per Tarrant County, the roundup is a collaboration between the county, the City of Fort Worth, 20 area public school districts, the public health department, state agencies, nonprofit organizations and volunteers.

Click here to preregister for the event. Registration ends Friday.