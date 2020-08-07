mansfield isd

Parents Wait in Long Line at Mansfield ISD Computer Pick Up

A long line of cars wrapped around Wester Middle School in the Mansfield ISD on Friday, as parents and students waited to pick up virtual learning devices.

One parent emailed the NBC 5 newsroom, saying she had waited in the line for four and a half hours and remained a long way from the front of the line.

The parent said today's device pick-up was organized for two high schools and STEM students.

Viewer Photos: Mansfield ISD Laptop ‘Disaster'

Photos sent to NBC 5 show the long lines, including one driver that ran out of gas, forced to use a portable gas can to get their car going once again.

We reached out to Mansfield ISD, who confirmed they were "experiencing long lines during today’s device pickup. We are working as quickly and efficiently as possible in order to serve everyone safely."

The school district said anyone who was unable to pick up their devices today, can pick it up Monday, August 10 or Tuesday, August 11 from 7 a.m. -12 p.m.

This article tagged under:

mansfield isdback to school
