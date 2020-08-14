Parent Preseason Playbook: 3 Ways to Make Virtual Learning Easier

Throughout August, NBC 5 has been working to be your Back to School resource for a year that promises to be like none other.

Part of that preparation is our Parent Playbook. It includes tips from teachers around North Texas who are all working towards the same goal as parents: making sure kids get the best education possible, despite everything going on around them.

Lancaster ISD science teacher Amber Chalmers is one of the teachers who said she understands exactly what parents are going through, but this is the time to focus and execute the plan.

“Just breathe,” Chalmers said. “We are all in this together.”

Chalmers said preparation is key though. Starting with where your child will be learning in your home.

ADVICE FOR VIRTUAL LEARNING WITH MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS

“I think making sure they have a space and an area for their learning because you get comfortable at home. So I think it’s easy to not take it seriously," she said.

It’s also important to make yourself familiar with the technology before the first day of school.

“Familiarize yourself as much as you can with the technology resources [is important]. I know that there are a lot of online and free trainings and even YouTube videos that help parents navigate through things,” Chalmers said.

VIRTUAL LEARNING ADVICE FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Lancaster ISD is planning training sessions for parents ahead of their target start date of Tuesday, Sept. 8. Chalmers encourages parents to connect with your child’s district to see what resources they are offering as well.

As with anything, keeping a schedule also helps.

“I have seen some districts are putting out schedules for parents, but even if they don’t, parents can come up with their own that works for their household. Ideally, everyone has a different situation going on,” Chalmers said.

She said the most important part to remember is that parents and students are not alone.

“We’re all in this together and lean on your teachers for support. As much as you think we don’t want to be bothered, we do. True teachers care for their students and we want the best for all of our students,” Chalmers said.