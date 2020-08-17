North Texas Students Head Back to School Virtually and In-Person By Dominga Gutierrez • Published 14 mins ago • Updated 14 mins ago North Texas students head back to the classroom at home and in-person. Viewers shared their photos of what their kid's first day of school looks like. 8 photos 1/8 Lily Lara Arlington student starts class from home. 2/8 Monica Riney This is Joel and he is ready for his first day of 2nd Grade virtually at Pope Elementary, Monday, August 17, 2020. 3/8 Archer and Gunnar are all set up for virtual school at Frisco ISD, Monday, August 17, 2020/ 4/8 Angela Rawls 2nd Graders in Paradise Elementary. My grandTwins Bradley and Brentley Calvert looking all dapper and ready to back to normal. Both are so very excited this morning, and so is their Mommy. Wishing you both the best this year!! 5/8 Jeannie Deakyne Libby, Emma Kate, and Evie (and the Arlington Council of PTAs) wish everyone in Arlington ISD a happy first day and great first week of virtual learning! 6/8 Lauren Read Our schoolroom at home! 7/8 Jamie Gray First day of first grade!! Super excited!!!! 8/8 Dana Recer Bastian is ready for his first day of Virtual Kindergarten. He’s been talking about this for a whole year, and it’s finally here! Proud to be part of Frisco ISD. This article tagged under: back to schoolNorth Texaseducation 0 More Photo Galleries Your Storm Pictures From Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 Viewer Photos: Mansfield ISD Laptop ‘Disaster' North Texans Share Their Rescue Stories The Beirut Explosion in Pictures