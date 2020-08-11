Nonprofit Offers Free Vaccinations for North Texas Students

Free vaccinations are being offered to North Texas children preparing to go back to school in the coming days.

The vaccinations are provided by The Caring Foundation, a nonprofit sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. The foundation describes itself as providing access to immunizations, oral care and health education for uninsured and medically underserved children at no cost.

Vaccination times and locations are listed below. Preregistration is required; click here to see if you are qualified.

Grand Prairie Family Service Center

2341 N Belt Line Rd., Grand Prairie

August 11, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Grand Prairie ISD students only

9373 Whitehurst Dr., Dallas

August 13, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

500 Dowell St., McKinney

August 20, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

720 Stadium Dr., Garland

August 24, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Garland ISD students only

3819 Towne Crossing, McKinney

August 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mesquite ISD students only

Parents must note the following safety protocols.

All clinic attendees are required to bring and wear masks during their visit. Additionally, all attendees will have their temperatures checked and go through a medical screening.

One parent or legal guardian will be allowed to enter the clinic with their child/children receiving care. Appointments will be required to limit the number of families at the clinic at one time.

Volunteers will be screened prior to the clinic and will adhere to increased cleaning measures during clinic hours.

Bring the proper intake form with you to the event for each child. Forms can be found here: https://carevan.org/immunizationforms/.

Bring a copy of your child’s immunization record.

“The COVID-19 pandemic understandably has led to parents delaying wellness visits and vaccinations for their children and some may not be financially able to get their children immunized,” Sheena Payne, executive director of the Caring Foundation, said in a news release for the event. “That’s why we are working with Dallas and Houston area school districts to help families through our Care Van program – the goal being to eliminate the access issue as well as the financial burden of families getting their children immunized. Doing this not only improves the health of families, but also the community.”

ONLINE: carevan.org.