Nonprofit teaches young people the art of sewing

As students sit down at their computers or with books to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic; young people in Student ICONS are sitting down at sewing machines to learn patience, perseverance, and their potential.

"All right, y'all ready," Student ICONS Founder Uniquka Christian asked a table of girls seated at sewing machines under a gazebo at Ernie Roberts Park in DeSoto. "Let's get started!"

On this day, the project was making a back-to-school drawstring backpack.

"Is this your first time," Christian asked one girl. "Oh, goodness!"

Christian, a designer and seamstress, started the nonprofit Student ICONS nine years ago. ICONS stands for Student Innovators and Creators of New Style.

"I love teaching kids about the art and the life skill of sewing," Christian said. "My mom taught me when I was like eight, with a needle and thread, and I have loved it ever since."

Learning to sew is more than just following a pattern.

"When a kid is learning how to sew, I'm giving them the gift of learning patience, and resilience," Christian said.

"It does take a lot of patience. It takes A LOT of patience," 11-year-old Ria White said. "But at the same time, when you're finished, it's gonna be so exciting and so thrilling to just be like, 'Ha, I made it!'"

That pride that follows a 'lightbulb moment' is why Christian started her nonprofit.

"You feel like a rock star and you feel that more so for them," Christian said. "Because they see what they can do. They see what their potential is."

"Sometimes you can be creative and, like, make your own things," 9-year-old Journee Hadnot said.

"I like it because it's really calming and you can make a lot of things," 9-year-old Zoie Waters said. "Like you can decorate it. You can choose anything you want!"

"Every time we go bigger than the last," 8-year-old Savannah Smith said.

The classes help give students confidence; if they can make something from a piece of fabric, they can turn other ideas into reality.

"How cool and unique is it to say, 'I made this!'," Christian said.

Student ICONS holds classes across North Texas.