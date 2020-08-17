New Year, New Rules, New Teachers in Argyle ISD

Several North Texas school districts return to class for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, including a handful that will offer a combination of in-person, classroom learning and at-home, virtual learning.

The Argyle Independent School District is among those offering a choice to parents to either allow their students to return to the classroom setting, albeit one that implements social distancing and the mandatory use of personal protective equipment or to learn from home.

"We have challenges ahead and are committed to exhausting all measures and resources to keeping our Eagles as safe as possible when they return,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Telena Wright Ph.D. in a statement. “These are circumstances we could never have imagined, but we have incredible teachers and staff ready to provide the level of excellence our families and students expect."

The teaching staff includes around 60 educators who are either brand new to teaching or new to the Argyle ISD this year. Those adjustments, and the continual tweaks to the district’s COVID-related policies, have proven to be an exercise in patience according to at least one educator.

“I feel like I am a flexible person, but really this has been the ultimate year of flexibility,” said Lindsay Carrier, a reading specialist at Argyle West Elementary School, who has 19 previous years of experience as an educator. “So I feel like I just have tried to let things roll off my back, not get too worked up over anything, and just remember what our goals are for this year, which is to keep the kids safe, and know that they are loved here every day.”