New Deadline to Apply for Free or Reduced-Priced Meal Benefits

There is an important deadline that families need to know about.

The deadline for low-income families to apply for benefits that would cover free or reduced-priced meals has been extended.

It's a lifeline for a lot of North Texas families who would otherwise have no other means of feeding their kids during at-home learning.

Friday, Aug. 21 is the new deadline to apply for a one-time $285 benefit per child. This is under what's called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, now more commonly known as P-EBT.

P-EBT allows up to 3.6 million Texas families that $285 per child to buy food to replace the value of free or discounted school meals. These are meals that children lost because of school closures caused by the COVID outbreak.

So far, according to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott's office, $790 million has already been issued to families of more than 2.8 million children across our state.

Governor Abbott said in a statement, "The P-EBT program helps ensure that families continue to have access to healthy food as some schools, and subsequently school lunch programs, remain closed due to COVID-19. I encourage eligible Texans to apply for these benefits so they can continue to provide food for their families during these challenging times."

The P-EBT benefits can be used in the same way as SNAP benefits are used to buy groceries and food. After completing an online application, families will receive their $285 on a P-EBT card through the mail.

Families who have been denied but still believe they are eligible should contact The Texas Health and Human Services Commission within 15 days of receiving their denial notice.

More information on how to apply: hhs.texas.gov/pebt