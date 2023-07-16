Mesquite ISD calling on parents to enroll kids in free Pre-K 3 and 4 programs for upcoming school year

The Mesquite Independent School District is calling on parents and guardians to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll their children in the free Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 programs for the 2023-24 school year.

The district says they are still working towards the goal of filling the available space, prompting a call to action.

"Studies consistently show that early childhood education forms the foundation for long-term academic success. Mesquite ISD recognizes the importance of providing three- and four-year-old children with a nurturing and stimulating learning environment, and its Pre-K programs are specifically designed to foster cognitive, social, and emotional development. By enrolling in these programs, children get a head start on their education, setting the stage for future achievement."

To enroll in the pre-kindergarten program in Mesquite ISD, students must be in the district and be three or four years of age by Sept. 1, 2023. During registration, parents must present the following documents:

Parent/Guardian Photo ID

Proof of address (utility bill, rental agreement or deeds)

Student's birth certificate

Student's Social Security (optional, but preferred)

Student immunization record

Parents/guardians can complete registration online by visiting the Mesquite ISD website, call the Mesquite ISD Enrollment Center at (972) 882-5490 or visit in person through July 20.