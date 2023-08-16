Mansfield ISD heads back to class on Wednesday

It's a big day for one of the fastest-growing school districts in North Texas.

More than 35,000 students at nearly 50 schools in Mansfield ISD are headed back to class.

One campus will have some special visitors help them get into the school spirit.

Parents at Lake Ridge High School are organizing the first-ever Parents At Doors event on Wednesday. A group of moms and dads plan to gather around the front doors and the bus drop-off to create their little pep rally and cheer on students to have a great school year.

"It means everything, you know, having community support, having our students know that it's not just the people in this building that support them, but also, the community outside wants them to do well,” said Ashley Alloway, Lake Ridge High School principal.

Organizers said this is a direct inspiration from something nearby Cedar Hill ISD has been doing for a few years called All Pro Dads.

In that program, members greet elementary school kids in the morning, mentor teenagers, and have a daily presence on high school campuses.

Mansfield parent Rod Kyle said he wanted to emulate that same sentiment. They recruited some dads but found moms wanted to be a part of it, too.

"We believe that at all levels that they, the students, need to know that the parents care...A lot of times we put a lot of energy with the elementary schools and then we don't carry that forward in middle and high school,” Kyle said.

The first bell for high schools in Mansfield ISD is bright and early at 7:25 a.m.

Elementary schools start at 8:00 a.m. and middle schools start at 8:45 a.m.

NEW CELLPHONE POLICY

Just a side note for Mansfield ISD students... one of the biggest changes that students will see this year is a new cellphone policy.

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will be required to keep devices turned off and stored away during the school day.

Students in middle and high school will have to keep cell phones stored away during class periods but can have them on in between classes and during lunch, at the principal's discretion.

If confiscated, students will have to pay a fee of $15 to get it back.

Click here to learn more.