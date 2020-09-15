Keller ISD High School Goes All Virtual After a Dozen Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Keller ISD has announced that Fossil Ridge High School will pivot to virtual learning only for two-weeks after 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school.

The move means 332 students and 25 staff members will now be under quarantine and will participate in virtual learning only.

Of the 12 confirmed cases, 10 are students and two are staff members.

However, 332 have been asked to quarantine because they were all in close contact with at least one of the infected people.

The district says the move to virtual learning is an effort to adhere to safety protocols and quarantine guidelines.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.