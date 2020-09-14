In-person Learning Starts for Some Grand Prairie ISD Students

Monday, Grand Prairie Independent School District students from Pre-K through second grade who opted to return to in-person instruction will go back to class. Students from third grade through 12th grade will return on Sept. 21.

“We’re looking at about 35% of those students doing in-person learning,” Grand Prairie ISD Associate Superintendent Pat Lewis said.

Some students in a number of special needs classrooms will also start in-person classes.

Lewis said the decision was made to have a staggered return to classrooms to help the younger students.

“Ensuring that our younger children learned the safety protocol,” Lewis said. “Make sure they understand the importance of wearing a mask and giving our teachers the opportunity to teach them or re-enforce how we want to space out. How lunch may look a little differently and how it may look on the playground.”

District leaders have worked on a “Roadmap to Reopening” plan for months to make sure students and teachers remain safe and healthy at schools.

“Because you know it changes every day, so we created our COVID Crisis Response Team and our team consists of nursing services, student support services our area superintended, our superintended as well as principals and teachers,” Lewis said. “That way we have created a system that we can monitor the changes and keep everyone update on anything we may have to adjust.”

After nine weeks other students can opt to return to in-person instruction.