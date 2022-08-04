Here's What You Can Get Tax Free This Weekend in Texas

The back-to-school shopping season is well underway, and shoppers can expect to save more this weekend with the state's annual sales tax holiday.

Tax-free shopping begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends midnight Sunday in Texas stores and online.

Generally speaking, all individual school supplies and most clothing and footwear under $100 will be tax-free, but there are some exceptions.

There is a specific list of what is and isn't tax-free on the state comptroller's website. Click here for the full list.

You can expect to save about $8 for every $100 spent. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Texas Comptroller estimates that shoppers will save $112 million in sales taxes this weekend.

Delivery, shipping and handling and transportation charges from the seller add into the item's total sales price. So, you'll need to make sure the item's total sales price is less than $100 to save on sales tax.

For more info on tax-free weekend, click here.