Group of Teachers Offer Help for Students, Parents Struggling With Virtual Classes

School districts across North Texas have wither already started virtual classes for the new school year or they will in the near future.

Some parents and students say they are having trouble navigating an online classroom setting and need help in cyber school.

That’s where a group of local teachers called Young Scholar Literacy Services hopes to help. They serve as tutors for struggling students.

“The teachers are from area districts around the DFW area, but the good thing is with them being certified teachers -- it doesn’t matter what district they are from, they all know what the Texas essential knowledge skills are. They all know what’s required for each grade level,” Fort Worth ISD teacher LaRhonda Young said.

The teachers are there to virtually field school work questions from students and technology questions from parents. They hope to close the gap for students who miss the face-to-face interaction with a teacher.

“They have an opportunity to ask whatever questions they could not ask in the classroom,” Young said. “They have the opportunity for that teacher to take things step-by-step and break it down for them and work with them alone. The students really get attached to the teacher and they feel like 'this is my teacher.'”

The group started in 2017 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but their services became even more important in changing times.

“Once COVID hit, we decided you know what, a lot of students are struggling with technology,” Young said. “We’re not going to be able to go into homes like we used to, so let’s just open it up across the state and provide not only tutoring but help our students with working the technology as well.”

The group is still accepting students. Find more information – HERE.