Grand Prairie ISD Students Start Classes Amid Mask Discussion

Grand Prairie ISD students go back to school Wednesday as mask usage and in-person instruction options remain fluid.

“Last year, we learned some important lessons about educating students during a global pandemic. We had low to no school transmission of COVID-19. We know that three highly effective strategies helped us contain COVID-19,” GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis said in an address to parents. “We adhered to the big three – Social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing and the use of masks were all essential to student and staff safety in our schools.”

Ellis said staff have been instructed to consider ways to offer virtual learning for students who are not able to be vaccinated in grades Pre-K through sixth grade. The district is expected to announce a virtual option for those students in the near future.

“GPISD general counsel will investigate our legal options for mask-wearing. This is not a decision to be taken lightly. In the meantime – staff, students and community, please wear your mask. Doing this protects all of us,” Ellis said.

Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis says she and district leaders are awaiting an emergency order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins as students return to classrooms Wednesday morning.

The district, among others in Dallas County, are awaiting an emergency order expected Wednesday from county judge Clay Jenkins, who on Tuesday filed a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban.

Tuesday, Texas exceeded 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest such number since early February.