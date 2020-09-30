Godley ISD

Godley ISD Tells Virtual Learners Who Are Failing ‘Return to Campus'

Stock photo of a classroom
NBC 5 News

On Wednesday, the superintendent of Godley ISD announced that all virtual students who are currently failing academically will be required to return to campus for face-to-face instruction.

These students will be required to attend in-person classes for the second nine-week period, which starts on October 20.

"After much discussion with district administrators, teachers, and parents, and reviewing academic reports from the first nine weeks, we firmly believe that this decision is in the best interest of our students," Superintendent Dr. Rich Dear.

Back to School

NBC 5 tracks how North Texas schools tackle the return to the classroom during a pandemic.

return to school Aug 3

The List: North Texas School Districts Delay Return to Classroom in Favor of Online Learning

UNT 54 mins ago

UNT Makes Changes to Spring Semester, No Spring Break

Virtual learners who have passing grades from the first nine-week period will be allowed to continue learning from home.

"The teachers and staff here at Godley ISD have worked diligently to ensure that our students have all the tools necessary to succeed in their learning, virtually and face-to-face," added Dear.

Dear continued in his letter offering other options for parents who do not yet feel comfortable with their students attending in-person class. Those options include: Withdraw to homeschool. Withdraw and enroll in a charter school that offers virtual learning. Withdraw and enroll in a private school that offers virtual learning. Request to transfer to another district that offers virtual learning.

This article tagged under:

Godley ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us