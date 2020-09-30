Godley ISD Tells Virtual Learners Who Are Failing ‘Return to Campus'

On Wednesday, the superintendent of Godley ISD announced that all virtual students who are currently failing academically will be required to return to campus for face-to-face instruction.

These students will be required to attend in-person classes for the second nine-week period, which starts on October 20.

"After much discussion with district administrators, teachers, and parents, and reviewing academic reports from the first nine weeks, we firmly believe that this decision is in the best interest of our students," Superintendent Dr. Rich Dear.

Virtual learners who have passing grades from the first nine-week period will be allowed to continue learning from home.

"The teachers and staff here at Godley ISD have worked diligently to ensure that our students have all the tools necessary to succeed in their learning, virtually and face-to-face," added Dear.

Dear continued in his letter offering other options for parents who do not yet feel comfortable with their students attending in-person class. Those options include: Withdraw to homeschool. Withdraw and enroll in a charter school that offers virtual learning. Withdraw and enroll in a private school that offers virtual learning. Request to transfer to another district that offers virtual learning.