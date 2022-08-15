Garland, Irving ISDs Report Bus Delays Due to Driver Shortages

Students in the Garland and Irving ISD are being subjected to delays due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The Garland ISD said they were facing major staffing shortages Monday morning and that some students were two hours late to school. They expect to deal with the same issue in the afternoon as well.

Irving ISD is going through a similar problem. They do not have enough drivers for all of the bus routes. To help minimize the shortage, they are offering sign-on bonuses to potential drivers. For the time being, the district asks for parents to have patience with the delays. Irving ISD parents can check the district website to see if the delays impact their child's route.

Fort Worth ISD had similar struggles during the 2021-2022 school year, but after revamping the routes and hiring more staff the said they've overcome last year's obstacles. Fort Worth still hopes to hire more than two dozen additional drivers to help cover field trips, vacations and sick calls.