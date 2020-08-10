Lesson Plan

Fun and Free Educational Resources for At-Home Learning

NBC 5 compiled a list of resources to add some fun to at-home learning programs.

MULTIPLE SUBJECTS

  • Khan Academy offers instructional opportunities for most age groups, as well as test prep resources and practice exercises.Ted Ed allows parents to sign up for a daily virtual newsletter packed with video lessons on a variety of topics. The site also includes quizzes and readings, as well as discussion boards.
  • Smithsonian Learning Lab brings the resources of the Smithsonian Institute to your home. It features easy-to-use tools on subjects like history, art, science or culture.
  • The Library of Congress created a variety of resources, separated by age group.
  • The teen page includes writing prompts and classic titles in e-book form. A children’s page provides audiobooks, as well as e-books.

READING & ENGLISH

  • Storyline Online provides free videos of children’s books read by celebrities.
  • Audible created a library of free audiobooks for all ages. It includes popular titles like "Harry Potter" and "Winnie the Pooh."

SCIENCE & MATH

  • The Dyson Foundation complied a long list of at-home science experiments, to foster STEM learning.
  • PBS in New York curated math lessons for all ages, including videos that show students how their math lessons can be applied in real life. National Geographic provides free resources on math and geography for all ages. 

ARTS & GAMES

  • Crayola offers free print-at-home coloring pages, perfect for younger kids looking for a break.
  • PBS Kids offers games and interactive activities aimed at younger children.
  • iCivics lets students play educational games, with learning focused on government.

