Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth Teachers, Students Create Encouraging Video Ahead of Virtual Classes

By Larry Collins

Fort Worth ISD students are set to start virtual learning on Sept. 8 and a math teacher has a plan to inspire greatness in students around the district.

Thomas Mayfield along with a group of teachers and students made a video dancing and rapping encouraging lyrics about a virtual return to school.

The video tells students across the district they have what it takes to be successful even in unfamiliar and trying times.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

education 8 mins ago

Online Learning Success Plan: 4 Lessons for Students and Parents

Mayfield and students through the years have made similar videos.

Watch the video in full – HERE.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISDeducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us