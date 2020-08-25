Fort Worth Teachers, Students Create Encouraging Video Ahead of Virtual Classes

Fort Worth ISD students are set to start virtual learning on Sept. 8 and a math teacher has a plan to inspire greatness in students around the district.

Thomas Mayfield along with a group of teachers and students made a video dancing and rapping encouraging lyrics about a virtual return to school.

The video tells students across the district they have what it takes to be successful even in unfamiliar and trying times.

Mayfield and students through the years have made similar videos.

Watch the video in full – HERE.