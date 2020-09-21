Fort Worth Parents, Teachers Prepare to Fight for, Against Return to In-Person Learning on Tuesday

Fort Worth ISD parents are preparing for a passionate debate over online versus in-school learning on Tuesday.

The school board will discuss and potentially take another vote on extending virtual learning four more weeks after narrowly approving the option to return to class beginning in early October.

Joy Blocker is a teacher and a Fort Worth ISD parent who is fighting for the choice to send students back to class in-person.

She started an online petition following the board’s decision to reconsider its earlier vote.

The petition demands an in-person learning option ‘now.’ It has over 2,600 signatures so far.

“We don’t want to push our will on everybody else. It’s not for everybody,” she said. “But we feel strongly that our voices are not being heard and our teachers are not feeling supported and that they want to be back in the classroom.”

Fort Worth ISD teacher and parent Jennifer Hensley has a slightly different outlook.

Hensley prefers that the district designate teachers to either solely teach in-person or online, not simultaneously under a hybrid model.

“We need more time. We’re not ready,” she said. “We have not had training to do in-person as well as virtual so as educators we are not ready and I believe the students will suffer.”

Hensley acknowledges there were ‘hiccups’ when virtual learning began.

The board decided to reconsider its position about six days into virtual learning, she said.

“Kids and teachers were, we were all struggling,” she said. “But us teachers are starting to get our stride with this virtual learning.”

For some, frustration over the board’s intent was fueled with a social media post over the weekend.

“A lot of folks were saying is that hypocrisy,” asked Blocker.

School board president Cinto Ramos posted a photograph, circulated on social media, posing with his young son at the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

Approximately 20,000 fans were allowed inside to watch the team play.

Ramos has publicly voiced concerns about allowing children back inside school amid concerns of contracting COVID-19.

“I think the thing that a lot of folks were upset by and that I can see is just, man, he made that choice to be in that situation [attend the game] but we can’t get a choice to put our kids back in school,” questioned Blocker. “How can he say one thing and turns around and does something different. And that’s hard! I hate that for him. He’s human. Everyone makes mistakes but when this is such a big issues going on right now I mean decisions are important.”

Emotions are running high for parents too.

One mother, who asked not to be identified, tells NBC 5 her daughter who attends school in the district has been negatively impacted by the lack of in-person learning.

“Her mental health has been severely affected,” she said. “This is a child that had so much potential and now I’m more worried about her day-to-day because she has now been diagnosed with major depression and anxiety.”

NBC 5 reached out to the district for comment on the board president’s social media post and subsequent controversy.

The district’s spokesman provided Ramos’ email address.

Ramos has not yet responded to our requests for comment.

The Fort Worth ISD board meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the district’s Youtube page and a Zoom link. Click here for instructions.

Anyone who wants to sign up for public comment can call 817-814-1956 until 5:30 PM the day of the meeting.

