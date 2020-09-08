Fort Worth ISD Reporting Connectivity Issues on First Day of Virtual Learning

Many teachers have been planning and training for the big day as Fort Worth ISD heads back to school virtually on Tuesday.

However, it hasn't been without some hiccups.

Maria Nunez

Many parents and teachers are reporting connectivity issues and getting an error message when students try to log on.

Fort Worth ISD said it is aware of the issue, posting this tweet on Tuesday morning:

The district said appears Dallas ISD and Houston ISD are having the same issues with the same vendor.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Fort Worth ISD also reported issues with the phone lines.

For now, district leaders in Fort Worth are asking families for patience. Their Twitter account is asking students to access Classlink by clicking here.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed and I’m just praying that’s going to go perfect but start of school never goes perfect,” Mayor Betsy Price said in an interview with NBC 5 before the school day began. “There’s got to be a few glitches or it wouldn’t be the first day of school.”

Connectivity issues aside, the district said it has made sure that students have the hardware to get them through these next few weeks of virtual learning.

Fort Worth ISD spent months gathering and distributing tens of thousands of laptops and wi-fi hotspots this summer.

That's an investment of more than $2 million made this year for families.

On Tuesday morning, Superintendent Kent Scribner shared his excitement for a first day of school, one that is certainly unlike any other.

“I, too, am a Fort Worth ISD parent so we're navigating this at our home as well,” he said. “We want our students to get up bright and early to connect with our teachers. Today is about connection, about familiarizing themselves with their lessons.”

Mayor Price said her office has been in close coordination and communication with the school district in the months leading up to the start of school. For example, the city has opened up community centers for students whose families cannot keep them at home.

"I think coordination with the schools has been really good. It's a big ordeal because this is a year unlike anything we've ever seen,” she said. “I mean, who would've ever thought in 2020 we have masks on and no kids. But the school district has done a beautiful job of making it work with their new platform.”

Fort Worth ISD will also still be addressing hunger needs for families.

The district says about 85% of its students live at or below the poverty level.

That’s why meals-to-go services for will be available at nearly all Fort Worth ISD campuses starting Tuesday and continuing for the next four weeks.

Twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, students and parents may pick up a combination of hot and cold breakfast and lunch meals from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at any Fort Worth ISD school.

On Mondays, meals for the week’s first three days will be distributed. To-go meals for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be distributed on Thursdays.

Fort Worth ISD intends for in-person schooling to start on Oct. 5.

However, Superintendent Scribner said the ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases could result in some students coming back to campus sooner than that.

“If we continue to keep our COVID-19 numbers down, keep our masks on and social distance, and wash our hands -- if we can move out of the substantial spread that we're seeing here in Tarrant County and keep that declining -- we can come back to school perhaps even sooner than Oct. 5,” he said.