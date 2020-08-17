Fort Worth ISD Parents Plan Demonstration to Demand In-Person Class Start Date

A group of Fort Worth ISD parents is planning a demonstration at the district’s administration offices asking for a decision on a date to start in-person classes.

“They don’t have a return date. We start on Sept. 8 virtually and then they have pushed for four weeks of virtual learning,” FWISD parent Katie Stadler said.

As of now, FWISD leaders have not announced a start to in-person classes.

Superintendent Kent Scribner previously released a statement saying in part:

“In July our Board of Education concluded a meeting marked with five hours of deliberating the safety of students, teachers, families and the general community. The Board of Education voted to delay the opening of the 2020-21 school year until September 8. On September 8 we will begin four weeks of online learning. Before October 5, we will reevaluate the public health situation again before making the call to reopen schools to in-person instruction.”

The group of frustrated parents said they need answers.

“At first we really wanted to push for that in-person option and right now we would like classes to start and we would like them to stick with the timeline they have set and if that happens to October that is fine, but we need to get these kids back in the classroom as soon as possible,” Stadler said. “The principals and the teachers have been trying incredibly hard to get us into information as soon as they can.”

“I’m not just fighting for my four children to return to the classroom. I’m fighting for all the kids in Fort Worth ISD especially the ones whose safety and emotional and psychological health is being sacrificed because Fort Worth ISD did not have a plan to safely put these teachers and kids back in the classrooms,” Stadler said.