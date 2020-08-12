Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD Gearing Up for Virtual Learning

On Wednesday, principals and school representatives picked up laptops and hotspots that will be distributed to families in need

By Alanna Quillen

Preparation for a virtual semester is underway in Fort Worth ISD.

On Wednesday, leaders from schools across the district are picking up vital equipment families will need for a successful year. Virtual instruction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

About 20,000 Chromebooks and 10,000 hot spots have been set aside for those who still need it. That technology will then be distributed to students by schools at a later date.

Wednesday’s pick up is not for parents, just school administrators only.

The district is trying to make sure every household is taken care of.

In the spring, Fort Worth ISD was able to distribute 10,000 laptops and 11,000 hotspots when the pandemic forced schools to close in March. But there are more than 84,000 students in the district, according to FWISD’s website.

Principals said this newest distribution will hopefully take care of students who don't have access to the internet or a computer at home.

“This is vitally important,” said TA Sims Elementary School Principal Andrea Harper.

“Many of our students don’t have access to technology without Fort Worth ISD providing this. Our students need to be engaged and learning every day and this technology will allow them that opportunity to do so.”

The district said the laptops are already packed with the programs students need to get started with virtual learning. Students just need their student ID and password to log in. Parents need to keep an eye out for an announcement from their school or child's teacher for specific set up instructions before school starts.

According to the district, if students already have a Chromebook or laptop checked out from 2019-2020 another device is not supplied.

Every middle school and high school student who needs a device will be provided one. Elementary students will be allotted one device per household if there is more than one FWISD student in the family.

Schools will also notify eligible parents when the devices are ready for pick up.

In addition to technology needs, Fort Worth ISD is also addressing hunger needs for families within the district. Student meals-to-go service will be available at nearly all Fort Worth ISD campuses when school begins Sept. 8.

