Fort Worth ISD Board to Discuss, Possibly Decide In-Person Learning Start Date

By Larry Collins

The Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Education has called a special meeting for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The board will hear a presentation concerning a timeline for a return to in-person instruction that could lead to a definitive decision and action.

Virtual learning started in FWISD schools Sept. 8 with officials eyeing a possible start to in-person classes Oct. 5.

FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner has said depending on COVID-19 trends in Tarrant County in-person classes could start on that date, before that date or get pushed back further.

“We are optimistic and we are encouraged by some of the trends that we see in some of the public health metrics,” Scribner told the Fort Worth City Council in an update Sept. 1. “Positivity rate, cases per week, hospitalizations – we’re looking for a specific combination of metrics that will compel us to return to in-person instruction.”

The meeting will allow for public comment. In the past parents, students and teachers have flooded the virtual meetings with their thoughts supporting both sides of the conversation.

“We know there are many opinions on how to interpret those and we want to make sure we are doing this in the best interest of all students,” Scribner added.

