The Fort Worth ISD School Board is asking Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to call a special session to focus on new gun laws.

The board passed a resolution on Tuesday night that urges lawmakers to pass "common sense firearm policies that protect our most precious Texas resource, our children" from school shootings.

In their resolution, the board said they wanted to specifically prevent future tragedies similar to those at Uvalde's Robb Elementary and Santa Fe High School, but also from other mass shootings at Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Midland/Odessa.

"Our schools must be a safe refuge for our children and the adults charged with their care," the resolution reads.

The board hoped the governor and legislature would have new policies in place before children head back to school in August.